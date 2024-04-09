A desperate GOP spins Trump's abortion flip-flop: "He is actually okay with abortion"

For decades, the GOP has courted Fundamentalist Christians with the promise of making abortion a capital offense. Donald Trump even went on live television to reassure fundies that any woman who had an abortion would be "punished" under his rule.

Now that the GOP has made significant headway in making good on that promise, with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and a growing number of states passing laws that define abortion as murder, a sizable contingent of Republican and independent voters are ready to abandon the MAGAtized GOP.

As a result, the party of Trump is going into full spin mode in a desperate attempt to erase history by pretending Trump — who proudly took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade — has never been against abortion. Take a look at this guy, who resembles nothing so much as Herman Munster with a 1962 Merseybeat haircut, sharing the barefaced howler of a lie on Fox News that Trump "is not against abortion. He is actually okay with abortion."