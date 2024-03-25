Kansas man sues MAGA Rep. Tim Burchett for falsely calling him a mass shooter and "illegal alien" on X

A Kansas City Chiefs fan is suing Rep. Tim Burchett after the Tennessee Congressman falsely accused the man of being an "illegal alien" who was responsible for last month's mass shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade.

Denton Loudermill, a father of three from Johnson County, Kansas, was detained by police on the day of the shooting for not clearing out quickly enough, according to The Kansas City Star, but police let him go about half an hour later.

But Burchett, a MAGA lawmaker known for sharing Russian propaganda, had a knee-jerk reaction and immediately posted a photo of Loudermill on X, along with the racist caption, "One of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooters has been identified as an illegal Alien."

Loudermill's lawsuit says Burchett's false statement caused him "mental distress, sleeplessness, anxiety, and agitation," not to mention "emotional suffering." And he says the damages total more than $75,000.

