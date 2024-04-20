Never run out of power — the 6-in-1 cable that charges all devices: only $19.97!

TL;DR: Charge your precious devices up with just one cord: the InCharge® X Max. It's a 6-in-1 charging cable on sale for only $19.97 (reg. $39) with code INCHARGE through April 21!

Tired of getting low-battery notifications while exploring a new city or rushing to get errands done? You can make those pesky notifications a thing of the past for practically any device with this multi-purpose charging solution!

Meet the InCharge® X Max, a simple solution to keeping up to six devices powered up (yup, you read that right!). It's a 6-in-1 charging cable that can juice up iPhones, Androids, and so much more. Through April 21, it's on sale for only 19.97 (reg. $39) with code INCHARGE.

The InCharge® X Max five-foot-long cord offers length and flexibility with your charging, and six charging options are included: USB-A to USB-C, USB-A to Lightning, USB-A to Micro USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro USB. It's got an ultra-fast charging feature, allowing USB-C to USB-C to charge up to 100W, while iPhones can enjoy speedy powering up to 18W!

Compatible with iPhones, tablets, computers, etc., this multi-functional cable takes the stress out of having to deal with an abundance of charging wires. It also offers quick data transfers, up to 480Mbps of transfer speed, meaning you don't need to wait hours like you did in the past!

Traveling abroad this summer? Commute to and from the office daily? The InCharge® X Max is designed to withstand daily wear and tear! It's constructed with 200 braided copper wires, N52 magnets, TPU-reinforced cable, nylon reinforcement, aramid fiber, and metal housing for extra durability!

This one-stop shop for efficient charging can keep your space clutter-free, which makes it a hit with customers. Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer wrote, "Worked as advertised. Super useful to have so many options in a single cable. In fact, I'll be buying one more so that I'll have it conveniently available both at my desk and in my bag."

Say goodbye to low-battery notifications with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, now just $19.97 with code INCHARGE. Offer ends April 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

