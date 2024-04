This clever bird doesn't play around when it comes to stirring coffee—or at least try to. Watch him grab a metal spoon in his beak and mix it up with great passion.

I'm glad this bird knows what a serious matter it is to make sure that cream and sugar is properly mixed into one's coffee.

I've never seen a cup of coffee get stirred so vigorously before, let alone by a bird.



