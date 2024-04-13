Police confused by bird mimicking their siren

In this footage, police officers in Bicester, England, are befuddled by the sound of a police siren emanating from the trees. A bird is the only suspect.

A bird's impression of a police siren was "so accurate" it left officers believing their cars were faulty.Thames Valley Police's roads policing team, based at Bicester police station, were left "a little bit confused" by the two-tone impression.Posting on social media, a team spokesperson promised it was "100% real and NOT a late April Fools joke".

It wasn't a member of special branch.

Insp Hills, from the roads policing unit, said: "I sat at my desk after a weekend off and in the distance I could hear the faint sound of what sounded like a police siren and, because we repair a lot of police cars here, I thought it was maybe one that was defective and the battery was starting to go flat." "I came outside and looked up into the trees and I could see the bird up in the trees, clearly mimicking the sirens in a really professional way."