Say 'bonjour!' Babbel offers lessons for 14 languages for under $150.

TL;DR: Want to say hello in a new language? Babbel can help you learn up to 14 different languages for life for only $149.97 (reg. $599) through April 30!

Learning a new language has many benefits. It can prevent brain rot (let's be real, scrolling online is already doing that!), help you land that dream job, and make it easier to travel abroad. Need a reliable language learning platform? Look no further than Babbel!

Babbel has earned its spot in language-learning circles for how user-friendly it is, and now, you can join millions of language-happy users for only $149.97 (reg. $599) through April 30.

Applying for a job in Paris? Traveling to Positano or Bali this summer? Babbel offers language lessons for 14 different languages, including French, Spanish, Turkish, Italian, Indonesian, and so many others. Just select one to start learning!

Babbel's language lessons focus on building conversational skills, with lessons lasting between 10 to 15 minutes each. You can learn how to order food, hail a taxi, ask for directions, and so much more in your new tongue. As an extra bonus, you can use Babbel's speech recognition technology to perfect your rolling Rs and sound like a local. Très bien!

You can even bring language learning on the go by downloading Babbel lessons offline. Need an extra boost? Make sure what you're learning sticks with personalized review sessions that'll make sure that brain of yours remembers verb conjugations.

Since arriving on the language-learning scene in 2007, more than one million users have enjoyed and benefitted from the Babbel experience. Babbel has received rave reviews from CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and other leading publications!

"Decades ago, I took three years of Spanish in high school and was never anywhere near fluent. The fast and quick lessons are very good bite-size pieces to building a vocabulary and understanding verb tense construction," wrote one satisfied and verified 5-star reviewer.

Learn to say hello in a new language (or 14!) when you snag this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $149.97. Offer ends April 30 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.