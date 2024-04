Enjoy this video from 1957 made to show students examples of outfits deemed as proper—and improper—by the school's dress code.

The "bad taste" outfits include jeans, open leather jackets, and skirts that were too tight in the eyes of the school. By today's standards, many of these outfits look preppy.

If only the person who made this video could see current fashion trends. They'd blow a gasket.