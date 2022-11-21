North Americans feared and misunderstood pizza in the 1950s

On his delightful Mastodon account about curiosities in old newspapers, Paul Fairie shared four clippings about a puzzling new Italian food called "pizza."

Thirdly. we had eaten too well of pizza, a curious mixture of cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms and pastry, just before the opera. — Calgary Albertan, 21 May 1953.

The Hot Roll mix dough needs only one rising. And there's no fussy shaping of dough. Just pat it into piepans, or roll it flat to fit baking sheets. Less than an hour after you open the hot roll mix package, your Pizza will in the oven. Fifteen minutes later, you can serve it. You can count on its being good so expect calls for second helpings!

Italian Pizza

1 package of Pillsbury Hot Roll mix

1/2 cup minced onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can (8 oz) tomato sauce

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

14 teaspoon oregano 1/4 teaspoon pepper

14 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 pound Italian or other white cheese, sliced thin or grated 14 cup tinely-cut parsley Parmesan cheese — Tucson Citizen, 23 Jul 1953.

Serve a Pizza During Fresh Tomato Time

Pie-Like Bread Treat Is Pronounced

Serve a pizza while it's fresh tomato time. A pizza (pronounced peet-za) is like a huge pancake topped with tomato-cheese mixture. — The Shreveport Journal, 5 Jul 1951.

The pizza craze has swept over Iowa. Pronounced peetza-the dish sounds very mysterious and complicated but you can duplicate it in your kitchen easily.

And this 1956 CBC cooking show that shows how to make pizza can't be missed. All you need is a sliced hamburger bun topped with pickles and relishes — Yum! "Serve with lots of good black coffee, and you'll be a popular hostess."