Watch a 2-story houseboat drift across the San Francisco Bay.

The boat was being towed to its new home after a legal battle that forced many houseboats to relocate.

Out of context, this looks like a house that slid off the side of a cliff and got lost at sea. This house boat has a lot more house than boat to the way it looks. Watching it float by IRL must have been a bizarre sight.

