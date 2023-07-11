Behold "Icon of the Seas," the world's largest ocean liner

This colossus is Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's new ocean liner. It's the world's largest ever at 250,800 gross tons, five times the size of The Titanic, and it sets sail January 2024.

The ship has six multi-fuel Wärtsilä engines generating 67,500 kW (90,520 hp) of power. The engines can be powered with both LNG and distillate fuel. The ship contains other alternative energy features, like the use of fuel cells to produce electricity and fresh water. Icon of the Seas is the first Royal Caribbean vessel to utilize such technology. The ship will have a crew of 2,350, and a capacity of 5,610 passengers at double occupancy, or 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity.

