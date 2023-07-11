Behold "Icon of the Seas," the world's largest ocean liner

This colossus is Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's new ocean liner. It's the world's largest ever at 250,800 gross tons, five times the size of The Titanic, and it sets sail January 2024.
The ship has six multi-fuel Wärtsilä engines generating 67,500 kW (90,520 hp) of power. The engines can be powered with both LNG and distillate fuel. The ship contains other alternative energy features, like the use of fuel cells to produce electricity and fresh water. Icon of the Seas is the first Royal Caribbean vessel to utilize such technology.
The ship will have a crew of 2,350, and a capacity of 5,610 passengers at double occupancy, or 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity.
Even the official website is a bloated nightmare that's difficult to navigate.
6 record-breaking waterslides at sea. Brace yourself for Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea with six record-breaking slides. Like the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail. And the Pressure Drop, the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise.
Discover adventure for the ages — all the ages — at SurfsideSM. With a kid-approved sprawling aquapark, a pool just for grownups, plus plenty of bites to fuel up for bolder bonding — your whole crew will never want to leave.
7 pools for every mood. Choose a different pool for every day of the week, including Royal Bay — the largest pool at sea. Next-level views are never far away, with an array of infinity edges to keep you connected to the ocean.