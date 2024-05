When the city demanded a boat owner hide his boat behind an opaque fence to appease a whiny neighbor, he happily complied.

He built the required fence, but then hired an artist to paint a realistic boat on it. Now any passersby, including the whiny neighbor, are treated to what appears to be his boat behind a pain of glass.

Malicious compliance at its best!

