Watch this derpy alligator climb a fence

Alligators are terrifying, prehistoric apex predators—or are they? This alligator is probably having the most embarrassing day of its life. It struggles to find purchase on the slippery fence and awkwardly faceplants on the other side.

If you choose to live in a place where alligators can end up in your backyard, just remember that although alligators generally avoid humans, they have the strongest bite force of any animal, can sprint at speeds up to 35 miles per hour, and have been known to bite and at least partially consume humans. So don't make fun of them when they get stuck, and run like hell if they chase you.

