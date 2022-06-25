Alligator killed a resident of a golf and yacht community in South Carolina

In South Carolina yesterday, an alligator emerged from a pond at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht community, grabbed a resident, and pulled the person back into the pond. When Horry County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, the individual was already dead in the water.

According to WMBF News, a "South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site."

Police are still investigating. And no, there doesn't seem to be video of what happened. Fortunately.