This flight deal alert service can help you see the world at a low cost

TL;DR: If you're ready to jet-set affordably, this Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription for $39.99 (Reg. $207) can help. You can enjoy even more perks with the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ plan for just $69.99 (reg. $507).

As the summer comes around, you're either in a part of the world where it's scorching hot, or a place where you're looking for just a smidge more heat. Regardless, seeing the big bad world is important, and this Dollar Flight Club Premium lifetime membership for $39.99 (Reg. $207)—or the Premium Plus+ plan for $69.99—can help you do just that.

Using Dollar Flight Club to get the best deals is easy peasy. Just select your default home airport for the exact location to receive emails of deals for less expensive airfare (but certainly not cheaper, you're still getting the best, after all). You'll save a boatload on trips to destinations like Costa Rica, Hawaii, Paris, Miami, Japan, and more.

As an added perk for those who want to take it up a notch, DFC Premium Plus will get you a little more luxury. Included are deals on economy, premium economy, and business class flight deals and priority customer support when you need it most. For those who travel in super style, this is a great option.

Find out why The Points Guy, Forbes, CNN, and Condé Nast Traveler all rave about it.

For a limited time, pay just once to access these plans for life:

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.