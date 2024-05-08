Apple lovers, listen up! This refurbished 15.4-inch MacBook Air is now under $375

TL;DR: Some of the best are from Apple, and now, you can snag a 2015 MacBook Pro for only $373.99 (reg. $441)!

When you think of laptops, you likely think of one brand immediately: Apple. If you're anything like us, you've probably been lusting for all things Apple for years now, especially a laptop.

Fortunately, you don't need to buy brand-new to enjoy Apple's innovation. Shopping refurbished can make your dreams of owning an Apple laptop possible, especially since this pre-loved MacBook Pro is on sale for under $375!

Just because it's refurbished, you're not going to sacrifice quality. In fact, the savings come from the fact that this MacBook Pro has been loved before. Boasting a Grade "B" refurbishment rating, its exterior will show signs of wear and tear. However, it should perform as expected, and all its elements should be clean and operational.

This MacBook Pro is powered by Intel® Core™ i7 and 16GB of RAM, allowing you to elegantly power through tasks for work, school, etc. With 256GB of local storage, you can easily store files, family vacation photos, cat videos, and plenty of other media on this laptop for easy access!

Want to stream something? This laptop boasts a large 15.4-inch wide-screen display with a resolution of 2880×1800. Photos, videos, and other media will be shown in pristine quality thanks to the Intel Iris Pro Graphics, making any gaming, browsing, or streaming experience enjoyable!

Missing your long-distance best friend or family? FaceTime them with this refurbished MacBook Pro's 720p FaceTime HD webcam. Get some FaceTime privacy or listen to funny podcasts, playlists, and more by connecting your earbuds or headphones to this laptop with its Bluetooth 4.2.

This MacBook Pro boasts easy WiFi connectivity, allowing you to work, game, and browse whenever you can connect to a network or wireless hotspot.

No laptop is worth its weight if it lacks good battery life or is difficult to carry around. This pre-loved MacBook Pro weighs just 4.2 pounds and boasts a battery life of nine hours on a full charge, meaning it can help you power through the day without becoming a heavy burden or needing to recharge!

Upgrade your computing with this Grade "B" refurbished 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, now just $373.99, which is better than Amazon's pricing!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.