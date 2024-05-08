Exciting: watch water freeze inside an ice cube maker

In this video, Povs Adventures uses an action cam to film water filling an ice cube maker inside a fridge and slowly, inexorably forming ice.

Normally it would be pitch dark in there, but he cunningly concealed a flashlight alonsgside the action cam, itself magnetically attached to the interior of the appliance.

On the subject: I recently had to deal with a blocked drain, and learned that the cheap boroscopes you can get that attach to phones or little LCD screens are basically useless. You need the expensive brand-name stuff with more rigid lines and more powerful lights.