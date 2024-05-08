RIP Steve Albini, influential producer and musician (1962-2024)

Steve Albini, the uncompromising producer, audio engineer, and musician revered for his work with Nirvana, Babes in Toyland, Pixies, PJ Harvey, and countless others in the underground rock scene, died suddenly of a heart attack in his Chicago home last night. He was 61.

According to reports, Albini suffered the fatal cardiac arrest around 10:30 PM. He died instantly. The pioneering figure leaves behind a legacy as one of music's most respected and iconoclastic voices.

Born in 1962 in Pasadena, California, Albini founded the highly influential noise rock band Big Black in the early 80s while a student at Northwestern University. He went on to front the abrasive Rapeman before forming Shellac in 1992 with Bob Weston and Todd Trainer.

Albini's impact was also felt behind the recording console. As founder of Electrical Audio studio, he brought his unvarnished, high-fidelity approach to capturing visceral rock recordings by working with a who's-who of left-field artists like Nirvana, Pixies, The Breeders, Bush, Slint, Neurosis, and many more.

His work on Nirvana's In Utero, which he aimed to record with an aggressive, unembellished sound against the band's label's wishes, became a landmark for its rawness. Albini's outspoken opposition to the bloated music industry made him a cult hero among anti-establishment musicians seeking an engineer who prioritized artistic integrity over commercial interests.

"Steve was such a giving person," says Maureen Herman, the bassist for Babes in Toyland and a longtime friend. "He was always quick to help out a friend or anyone in need without judgement or condition — and that was me at times. My daughter worked at his studio as an intern and she has been amazed at his work ethic and process and was learning so much from him. He is not someone that can be replaced. It's a stunning loss on many levels."

Albini also found success as a professional poker player, winning two World Series of Poker bracelets. In 2018, he won the $1,500 Seven Card Stud event, and followed it up in 2022 by winning the $1,500 H.O.R.S.E tournament for $196,089. Though poker brought him side acclaim, Albini considered it merely a hobby, stating after his 2022 win, "Everything in my life comes in pieces, in parts. Poker is one part of my life."

His strong opinions and uncompromising aesthetic outlook will be sorely missed.

