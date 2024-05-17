This cooling sheet set turns the whole bed into the cold side of the pillow, only $29.97

TL;DR: Every side is the cool side of the pillow when you get this 6-piece Kathy Ireland CoolMax Sheet Set, and you can jump straight to checkout to get this cooling sheet set for only $29.97 until May 22!

Summer is almost here, but you might not have to wait for the turn of the season to feel the heat. A little sun can be fun, but when it's too warm in bed, it's time for a change. Time to put your old bedding to rest and get a sheet set that helps keep you cool all night, and that's not all it does.

The Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set is made from super soft, moisture-absorbing microfiber and CoolMax fabric, so it pulls the moisture away, resists wrinkles, and it's even hypoallergenic.

Heard enough and don't want to waste any time that could be spent catching some serious Zzzs? Get out of bed and go straight to checkout to make this cooling, sensitive skin-friendly sheet set yours for only $29.97!

Sheets and pillowcases designed for refreshing rest

If you haven't been sleeping well in the warm weather, don't sweat it. Literally! See if sleeping on bedding of ultra-fine microfiber and moisture-absorbing fabric can help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

This bedding set is made from eco-friendly, breathable material that has a silky texture, and the manufacturers even say it's softer than 1,000 thread count Egyptian cotton!

You don't need to keep dreaming of better sleep ahead. If you've heard enough, make restful slumber a reality by heading straight to checkout and grabbing these breathable, comfy sheets!

This sheet set comes in a soft light grey and is fitted for Queen-sized mattresses. Get used to that shade of grey, too, because this fabric keeps its color regardless of how often you wash it.

An easy bedtime improvement

Stay cool even during the hottest summer nights.

Gear up for bedtime and skip straight to checkout to get the Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set for just $29.97. Sale ends May 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.