Tom the Dancing Bug – The Power of Imagination

Please do JOIN THE INNER HIVE and get each week's Tom the Dancing Bug comic at least a day before publication! Plus other exclusive content like process pics, extra comics, contests, insider info, puzzles, puns, embarrassing admissions of error, dog photos, and juicy gossip! Please do join the team that makes it possible for Tom the Dancing Bug to exist in this world. E-Z and FUN!

Get signed Tom the Dancing Bug books with the new SIGNED BOOK COMBO deal! Info here. And/or get the new On the Trail of Tom the Dancing Bug book signed WITH a hand-drawn illustration! Info here.

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review! E-Z and free!

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, Mastodon, and/or Post. And Facebook and Instagram.

Read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.