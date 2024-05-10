Google Pixel 8a comes in abandoned house bathroom green

Google's Pixel 8a smartphone has a 6.1-inch 2400×1080 120Hz display, a $500 price tag, and a promise of 7 years of updates. This seems like good value for money, given the flagship-tier 4nm Google Tensor G3 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 64 megapixel main camera with a 13 megapixel ultrawide.

Ranked the best smartphone camera in its category, Pixel 8a features a powerful dual rear camera with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. It also comes equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that has a large field-of-view to fit even more into your shots.

Thanks to Google Tensor G3, Pixel 8a is packed with AI-powered tools to make the most out of your photos and videos:

Best Take lets you create the group shot you want. Choose what you think is the best expression for everyone in a series of photos.

Magic Editor lets you reposition and resize subjects or use presets to make the background pop — all with just a few taps.

Audio Magic Eraser easily removes distracting sounds in your videos— like wind, crowds and other noises — for crisp and clear audio.