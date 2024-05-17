Deaf sound artist offers lessons in better closed captioning

Artist Christine Sun Kim has been deaf from birth and has a strong opinion about closed captions. In short, she thinks they suck. "Captioning dialogue is one thing," she signs in, "but captioning sound is another."

Kim first explains why music should be better described in closed captioning, offering both more accurate and humorously exaggerated examples of how she would improve them. The true highlight, however, is when she crafts moving and evocative captions for her own silent footage, demonstrating the powerful potential of thoughtful captioning. [via Nag on the Lake, Aeon]

