There's not much time left for iPad 10th Gen users to get a Magic Keyboard Folio for under $95!

TL;DR: Connect a Bluetooth keyboard and case to your iPad 10th Gen when you get this Magic Keyboard Folio on sale for $94.97, and you can buy it right now.

Touchscreens are great for a lot of things. Scrolling through social media? Amazing. Writing a long email to your boss? Not so much.

Still, that's no reason to ditch your iPad for greener pastures. Just stick a keyboard on it! The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio combines a case with a keyboard, and it adds some new dimension to how you can use your (10th Gen) iPad.

Normally, one of these iPad 10th Gen keyboard cases would be $249, but this one has been marked down all the waydown to $94.97, but that won't last for long. If you want to make your purchase before time runs out, then make like a detective and get on the case while you still can.

Is Open Box Just Another Way of Saying Used?

Nope!

Open Box can mean a few things. Sometimes, a box gets scuffed, or a customer opens it but never actually uses the product. The product itself is still in new condition, even if the box isn't.

That's why you get such tasty discounts like this one. Also, the product gets a new box before it ships. They aren't going to send it to you in a literal open box.

When it's your turn for the unboxing, what you'll find is a 10th Gen iPad keyboard that doubles as a case and a stand (for streaming House of the Dragon, of course!).

Ready to give your iPad a functional makeover? Click here to make this detachable keyboard folio yours!

This isn't the same as your laptop keyboard though. What sets the Magic Keyboard apart from third party hardware is the 14-key function row that correspond to iPad functions (sleep, media control, etc). It even has a trackpad built into the keyboard, so it might feel a little like turning your tablet into a laptop.

Time's a-wastin'

Just remember this iPad keyboard folio is only compatible with 10th Gen iPads. It's also worth remembering that the original price is $249, but you definitely don't have to pay that much if you order in time.

Until July 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, this Keyboard Folio is only $94.97. Go to direct checkout and buy now because you don't want to say "bye now" to this limited-time deal!

StackSocial prices subject to change.



See other items in the shop.