"Ultra-thin" iPhone coming in 2025

A report in The Information foretells an "ultra-thin" iPhone design in 2025. This stands to reason given the new iPads released this month, barely 5mm thick, and corroborates the general tenor of rumors about next year's models.

Apple is still testing different designs for the slimmer phone, which could include an aluminum chassis and a smaller hole and pill-shaped cutout for its front-facing camera and sensors, one person with direct knowledge of the matter said. The phone will include Apple's latest-generation processor, likely called the A19, and could have an improved front camera for video calls and selfies. The screen will measure somewhere between the 6.12-inch diagonal display of the standard iPhone and the 6.69-inch display of the iPhone Pro Max, the person added. The rear cameras could be relocated from the upper-left corner of the phone's back to the top center as part of the redesign, another person with direct knowledge said.

My iPhone is a couple of years old and gets a few hours of battery life. I don't want a thinner iPhone.