Capture Memorial Day delights when you get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K drone for $80

TL;DR: Looking for a new hobby this summer? Fly the skies with the Alpha Z PRO, a 4K, wide-angle, and dual-camera drone is price-dropped to $79.97 (reg. $99) ahead of Memorial Day!



Whether you're interested in aerial photography or just have a love for flying gadgets, drones are a ton of fun. Unfortunately, the retail price of most drones has likely stopped you in your tracks.

Fortunately, as Memorial Day draws near and brings incredible sales (as well as marks the unofficial start of summer!), you can get a user-friendly drone option for less than $80 until May 31: the Alpha Z Pro 4K drone!

Take fun group photos this summer or capture gorgeous skyline sights with the Alpha Z Pro's dual cameras. The wide-angle front camera can capture shots in 4K and has a 90° adjustment, while the bottom camera boasts a 720p camera for larger scenery.

It comes with a companion app that lets you see family photos, treelike views, and more in real-time (at least if you have WiFi). Not only that, this drone comes with plenty of features that amateurs and pros alike will appreciate!

You'll never have to worry about its flight path getting off track because the headless mode feature automatically adjusts the position of the Alpha Z PRO before it goes into the air. You'll also love the one-key return button for effortless returns and smooth landings.

There's also altitude hold mode that fully stabilizes your drone's flight, even on the breeziest days, a 6-axis gyroscope for smooth flight sessions and control, and four channels of flight, including ascent, descent, forward, backwards, left, and right flying, and even a 360° roll. No wonder this drone has a 4.4-star rating from users!

The Alpha Z PRO can fly for up to nine minutes on a full charge, and all it takes is 60 minutes of charging to get this baby back up in the air.

Soar the skies this Memorial Day weekend and beyond when you get the Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Drone for just $79.97 until May 31 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.