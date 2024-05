HanahakiBlank edited this joyful supercut below of anime scenes depicting retro technology, from cassettes and CRTs to answering machines, DAT players, floppy disks, and, er, a "Game Bozz."

The sources are almost entirely 1980s and 1990s anime including Megazone, Sailor Moon, Cowboy Bebpo, Patlabor, Dragon Ball, and dozens of others. Here's the full list.

