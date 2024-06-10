Anime legend Gainax bankrupt

Gainax, the famed production company behind Neon Genesis Evangelion and Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, is headed to liquidation. It filed for bankruptcy in Tokyo last month, reports The Japan Times, and has posted a letter of apology to fans.

Its business conditions began to deteriorate around 2012, due to careless management by executives, and the company lost its anime production capabilities following an exodus of its creative staff. In addition, its representative director was arrested in 2019 for alleged sexual abuse of a minor. Gainax tried to rebuild itself with the support of Khara, which currently owns the rights to the Evangelion series and of which Anno serves as president. However, Gainax was sued over unpaid debts in May and concluded that it was difficult to continue its business.

Lea Hernandez posted a comic book here [archive.org] about working for Gainax in the 1990s, but our CMS appears to have eaten the individual pages.

Gainax, known for 'Evangelion' anime production, goes bankrupt [The Japan Times]