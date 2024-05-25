Andrew McCarthy reunites with the Brat Pack for "Brats" doc

In the fifties and sixties, there was the Rat Pack. Then, in the eighties, came the Brat Pack.

In the new documentary Brats, actor and filmmaker Andrew McCarthy reconnects with his now-middle-aged fellow Brat Packers to reflect on being labeled "Brats" during their twenties. The teaser trailer shows clips of recent interviews with several Brat Pack members and some "adjacents," featuring familiar faces like Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, and McCarthy himself. Though they despised the term back in 1985 when it was coined by a New York Magazine article, they now seem to be reclaiming it.

While not all Brat Pack members appear in the trailer, those who do share what it was like to be pigeonholed by the infamous moniker. Rob Lowe says, "What a f***ing disaster."

Brats premieres June 13 on Hulu.

Previously:

• Don't You Forget About this tribute to '80s teen movies

• Tribute to John Hughes gallery show