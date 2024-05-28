Get your zen on with this $30-off cupping set designed for a deep muscle massage

TL;DR: The Smart Cupping Therapy Set for $95.99 (Reg. $129) is a great way to bring both the spa and the gym to your home for a fraction of the cost.

Cupping is an incredibly beneficial therapy to get your blood pumping and promote muscle recovery. Most spas offer cupping, but it can be expensive. If you've ever thought about giving it a shot, you could save hundreds by using this Smart Cupping Therapy Set with eight Massage cups at home for $95.99 (Reg. $129) could be your jumping off point.

This product is incredibly versatile and that's why we love it so. Using a 200mAh rechargeable battery, you'll get over an hour of stylized cupping therapy made just for your needs (even though about 20 minutes should be the perfect amount of time).

The cups use a ton of fancy schmancy technologies including red light, which provides extra benefits for skin renewal and relaxation, negative pressure suction, which helps boost circulation and alleviate muscle tension, and muscle massage, which encourages deeper relaxation to help ease muscle straining.

Using this set is super easy:

Connect all the moving parts Press the power button Adjust mode and section setting to your liking Press the pressure release button Remove the main cupping device Put other suction cups where you want them When you're done, press the pause button and take off some or all the cups

When you want to show people outside the home, the set is super compact, so you can take it with you and let your friends feel the joy of cupping, too. And, because it has adjustable suction power, everyone can customize their own relaxation.

