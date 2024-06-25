Transform your home into a smart house with this 3-pack of plugs, now $70



TL;DR: Control devices and appliances remotely with Belkin's Wemo Smart Plugs, which lets you connect 250+ devices to be controlled on your Apple devices. They're now on sale for $69.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time!



Okay, so you've seen those crazy smart houses on your fave shows and movies, right (throwback to Cher's closet in Clueless)? It's not just movie magic — you can actually turn your plain old house into an intelligent one with a simple accessory: a smart plug.

Designed to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, the Belkin Wemo Smart Plugs can make your home rival the one in Disney Channel's Smart House movie. They're Apple Home Kit-compatible, and for a limited time, a three-pack of these smart plugs is now on sale for $69.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time.

Lights? Set via your iPhone for a romantic date night at home. Fan? Already turned on so you can chill out after work during the dog days of summer. All this is possible (and more!) when you connect your devices to the Belkin smart plugs wirelessly!

This innovation supports over 250 devices, from home appliances to lighting, and its Thread tech enables you to control multiple devices wirelessly thanks to its low-power mesh networking. Once they're connected, you can use your devices remotely from your iPhone, iPad, or with Siri.

You'll be glad to know that Thread tech is super secure and ultra-efficient, smartening up your home without burning through energy or putting your security at risk. It uses encryption and authorization to ensure all the devices you connect are safe for the network.

Just remember, if you're replacing or getting new appliances, you can only use Apple HomeKit-compatible gear to control them. So, make sure your devices are suitable with Apple HomeKit.

Give your home a smart makeover when you grab this 3-pack of the Belkin Wemo Smart Plugs for just $69.99 (reg. $119)!

StackSocial prices subject to change.



See other items in the shop.