Take a peek, if you dare, into a house overflowing with mold. Dubbed "the moldiest house in the world," this place is the last house I'd ever want to venture into. I'm sure the urbex dude who originally shared this video was wearing proper protection, but still….yikes!

It takes a brave soul to enter a house like this, where layers upon layers of mold are covering every surface and even floating around in the air. I wonder how long it took for the abandoned house to reach this level of decay?

