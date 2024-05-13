Watch a timelapse of a Kinder Happy Hippo getting devoured by mold

Here's a timelapse of a Kinder Happy Hippo getting devoured by mold. After the chocolate snack slowly gets covered in mold, the surrounding area fills up with mold as well. After a while, it looks like the hippo is stranded in a sea of green sludge. I love how abstract it all starts to look after about a week of being left out to rot.

The Kinder snack looks completely unrecognizable by the end of this fascinating video. This was a lot of fun to watch, but now I feel sad for the Happy Hippo.

