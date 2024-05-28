Can you guess the difference betwene the real person and AI person in these photos?

Can you guess the difference between the real person and AI person in these photos?

This online test lets you guess between two images to try and determine which photo is a real person.

What interests me about this test is that I seem to guess correctly most of the time, but I don't know what details are leading me to choose the real person over the AI image. You can guess endlessly when you play. This is a fun way to try and train yourself to determine reality over AI.



See also: Words first AI auto race