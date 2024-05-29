Notepad Tab: web-based notepad automatically remembers your work

Notepad Tab is a "simple, secure and private note-taking tool" on the web. The magic is that it all happens in your browser, encoding the content into the page URL itself—you can see it update itself as you type. Nothing is ever saved by Notepad Tab's server itself.

Write down anything and have it automatically persisted in the address bar and in the browser's history. Easily back up or share any note by simply copy and pasting the URL.

My own similar thing, txt.fyi, is worth a look if you don't mind a bit o' the old centralization. In fact, at some point someone edited the Wikipedia article about it to suggest that it is defunct, which is untrue—it's just quiet. If anyone has the Wikipedia savvy to fix that, I'd be most appreciative.