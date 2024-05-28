First official photos of US nuclear stealth bomber that looks like a UFO in flight

The United States Air Force released its first official photos of the new B-21 nuclear stealth bomber in flight.

"We are in the flight test program, the flight test program is proceeding well," said Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. "It is doing what flight test programs are designed to do, which is helping us learn about the unique characteristics of this platform, but in a very, very effective way."

Each of the aircraft costs $700 million.

The B-21, meant to replace the good ol' B-1 and B-2 bombers, is described by the Air Force as a "long-range, highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth bomber that… will play a major role supporting national security objectives and assuring US allies and partners across the globe."

It's expected to be ready for future wars in the next few years. Yippee?

image: US Air Force

Civilian video from November of the B-21 flying:

