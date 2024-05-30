8BitDo M Edition: a modern mechanical keyboard reminiscent of IBM's famed Model M

8BitDo's M Edition is not a replica of IBM's Model M—for that maybe check out the Unicomp New M, replete with buckling springs—but rather a smooth new design that evokes its sublime beigeness and business machine clickitude. It shamelessly adds dials!

Despite its IBM-blue striped B and A buttons, the M Edition won't be sufficient for retro keyboard fans seeking the distinct, buckling-spring experience of a true Model M.

As mentioned, the M Edition is basically a new color scheme for 8BitDo's wireless mechanical keyboard offering. The peripheral connects to Windows 10 and Android 9.0 and newer devices via a USB-A cable, its wireless USB-A 2.4 Ghz dongle, or Bluetooth 5.0. 8BitDo claims it can endure up to 200 hours of use before needing a recharge. The M Edition also comes with the detachable A and B "Super Buttons" that connect to the keyboard via a 3.5 mm jack and are programmable without software.