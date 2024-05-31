Curated directory of security resources

CyberSecTools [via Hacker News] is the "largest curated directory of security tools and resources," with 2375 listings, maintained by Nikoloz Kokhreidze. Just flipping through the blogs and news section has me feeling more up-to-date.

Just don't say its name out loud after a few ales.

Previously:

