Curated directory of security resources

CyberSecTools [via Hacker News] is the "largest curated directory of security tools and resources," with 2375 listings, maintained by Nikoloz Kokhreidze. Just flipping through the blogs and news section has me feeling more up-to-date.
Just don't say its name out loud after a few ales.
