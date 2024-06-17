Simple Wiki is an encyclopdia for the cluttered mind

Simple Wiki is an encyclopedia for the cluttered mind. If you're having one of those days when your brain is overloaded and you need everything in your day to be simplified, Simple Wiki will give you the de-cluttered overview of what you're wanting to learn about.

Above all, I like the way that Simple Wiki looks, because the design is easy on the eyes.

Although I don't recommend using this site as a replacement for serious research, it's fun to browse recreationally or use when you want to know a few quick facts. Here's a page about cat communication.

