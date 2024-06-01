Gigantic Lego Barad-Dûr is $460

Lego Insiders can get their hands on this enormous and menacing Lego recreation of Barad-Dûr, complete with the Eye of Sauron, glowing evil, vague suggestions of undesirable industrial development, etc. Its 5471 pieces come with 10 minifigs and require nearly three feet of space.

One of the most iconic locations in Middle-earth™, the Dark Tower is brought to life in a detailed LEGO® model filled with secrets and surprises. Bring one of the most iconic locations in Middle-earth™ to life.

It's $460 and will be available to everyone next week.