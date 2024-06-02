How to crank start an antique car

YouTuber Paul Shinn walks us through the process of starting and some history of his beautiful 1931 Model A Ford.

I have never had to crank start a car. I have churned butter, but only to be fancy and to go with some homemade bread (use your mixer.) Many things that were commonplace a few decades ago are odd to think about today. Now, when the car doesn't start, we check the battery and its "cold cranking amps" rather than our arm. I am unsure if bumpstarting today's cars is safe or possible with a CVT transmission.

This was common practice from the 1900s til the early 1930s when electric starter motors became the norm. We still talk about cranking the engine, but we no longer do it!

