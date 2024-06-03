Gossip Girl star and singer Taylor Momsen bit by a bat on stage (video)

Taylor Momsen—a former actor known for Gossip Girl and How the Grinch Stole Christmas—was on stage singing with her band The Pretty Reckless over the weekend when she felt something odd on her leg.

"There's a f*&#ing flying bat on my leg right now," she calmly told the audience. "Can someone help me please?"

The bat took a bite and now Momsen has two weeks of rabies shots ahead. The incident occurred when she was performing the song "Witches Burn." Video below.



"I must really be a witch," Momsen said into the mic. Perhaps she meant vampire.

Ozzy Osbourne could not be reached for comment.

