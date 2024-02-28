Watch and learn about bats on the Bat World Sanctuary livecam

If you love bats, you should check out Bat World Sanctuary, which is located in north Texas and which posts cool and educational videos of the various bats they care for. According to their website:

Bat World Sanctuary is on the front line to end the mistreatment of bats. Each year we rescue hundreds of bats who might otherwise die. Lifetime sanctuary is given to non-releasable bats, including those that are orphaned, injured, and rescued from the exotic pet trade, zoos and research facilities. We are also involved in conservation efforts both locally and internationally. Bat World was founded in 1994 and is a 501c3 non-profit, accredited organization with the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

The Bat World Sanctuary website hosts five different live bat cams—where you can see the bats in action. I peeked in and found that the insect bat cave live cam is especially hopping!

The insectivorous bats you will see are all adult micro bats (free-tails, big browns and myotis bats) ranging from 1″ to 2″ in length. These bats are not releasable due to wing injuries or other handicaps. The bats will wake and come out to eat, cluster together and vigorously groom about 8 to 9pm CST. They often appear during the day to have a "midnight snack." Click here for a detailed video description of the insectivorous bat enclosure that was made for bat care professionals.

Definitely check out the live bat cams–they're really cool. The sanctuary is also active on social media, so you can see more of and learn more about the cute beasts on Instagram or TikTok. And there's more like it across the county and abroad.