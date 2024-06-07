What happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?

They were a huge group in the 70s. Their songs "You Made Me So Very Happy," "Spinning Wheel," and "And When I Die" were the very soundtrack of the early decade.

And then…? Gone.

The documentary "What The Hell Happened to BS&T?" answers the question with current-day interviews and plenty of previously suppressed period footage. The short answer is they got steamrollered by a US State Department-sponsored tour of Romania, but the long answer adds music business machinations, hazards of sudden stardom, band politics, and backlash from both the lefties like Abbie Hoffman and right-wing pols, like President Nixon and Henry Kissinger.

Hey, man, it was the 70s!