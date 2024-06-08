Go back in time at JFK's refurbished TWA terminal

If you have a long enough layover, why not take a trip back to the Mad Men era of the 60s and visit the fantastically refurbed TWA terminal?

The Eero Saarinen-designed 1962 concourse is a treat, with its swoopy interior and exterior. It's now a hotel, with period-correct flight check-in front desk, fun museum exhibits, rooftop pool, TWA shop, restaurants and bars, and parked in back, "Connie," a Lockheed Constellation L-1649A, complete with an on-board cocktail lounge.

Photos: Bob Knetzger

Crazy great details: I loved the VW microbus and Lincoln Continental parked out front.

