Did you know that scorpions glow under ultraviolet light?

Almost all species of scorpions glow a bright greenish-blue color under UV light. Although these insects freak me out due to their ability to cause a painful sting, they look pretty cool when they glow like this.

Scientists still have some questions as to why scorpions do this. If you live in a scorpion-filled area, hanging a UV light in your bedroom may help you spot them on the walls or floor.

