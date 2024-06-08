Get the Microsoft Office suite for just $29.97 before the price hikes back up

TL;DR: Up your professional prowess with all your favorite Microsoft apps, like Excel, Word, and more. Through 6/10 only, you can score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows at the deeply discounted rate of just $29.97, saving you hundreds.

When it comes to producing good work, being efficient in completing tasks, and doing your job like a real boss, nothing sets you up for success quite like Microsoft's work apps. And while you may not be excited to drop some serious cash on the suite available in Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019, you may be interested in jumping on its current slashed price, especially since it won't be around for much longer.

Through 6/10, you can snag Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac for the crazy-low price of just under $30. That means with just a couple of clicks, you can get popular office apps, like Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and more, and have access to them for life, all with one instant download — and you don't even need a special coupon code.

What sets Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus apart from other app suites is that this version is designed to give professionals like you the ability to work more efficiently than ever, complete with improved features and stellar cloud connectivity. You'll also appreciate the many ways you can organize files, input data, blast emails, and more, all with easy-to-use shortcuts that can cut your work time way down, no matter what industry you work in.

As long as you're currently working in Windows 10 or 11 — or even any of the three most recent versions of macOS — you'll be able to instantly download Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus and enjoy all the apps it has to offer, never worrying about any sneaky fees or recurring subscription prices. You can expect a slew of office apps, including PowerPoint, Word, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Cut your work time down to enjoy the summer with Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus!

You can score Microsoft 2019 Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for at the slashed price of just $29.97 — but it'll only be around through 6/10, so act fast!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

