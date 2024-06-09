This Father's Day, treat the special man in your life to Windows 11 Pro

TL;DR: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro harnesses the power of AI through Copilot to boost productivity and efficiency. Purchase it for $24.97 (reg. $199) by June 10.

It's been nearly four decades since Microsoft Windows first appeared in late 1985. To say the popular productivity software suite has evolved during that time would be a gross understatement.

From the web-focused features of Windows XP to the new landscape of Windows 7, Microsoft has found a way to make its banner operating system consistent with the times.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro isn't any different, as it harnesses the power of AI to help users become even more efficient and productive. This Father's Day, bring the extraordinary men in your life into the 21st Century and purchase Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $24.97 (reg. $199). You'll want to act quickly, as this deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 10.

Copilot, an intuitive AI assistant, has replaced Microsoft's Cortana. Thanks to Copilot, users can launch apps simply by using their voice. Bluetooth, dark mode, and even volume adjustment can be accessed via voice prompts.

With natural language interaction, Copilot can not only answer questions but also give extensive answers, similar to those produced by ChatGPT. Additionally, Copilot can help generate code and produce visuals simply from one's ideas.

Windows 11 Pro is ideal for seasoned business professionals and intermittent computer users. Productivity has been a cornerstone of Windows for years, and this iteration of the operating system makes use even more efficient. The new interface is not only aesthetically pleasing; its layout cuts down on needless gestures.

Windows 11 Pro also provides enhanced security. It features TPM 2.0, Smart App Control, and biometric login, among other safety protections.

An example of the system's positive reputation — PC Magazine and TechRadar both rated Windows 11 Pro 4/5 stars on average.

Installation requires at least 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. Graphics cards compatible with DirectX 12 (or later), a WDDM 2.0 driver, and an HD display are also recommended.

Give the remarkable man or men in your life a much-needed tech upgrade this year and purchase Microsoft Windows 11 Pro for $24.97 by 11:59 PM PT on June 10th.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.

See other items in the shop.