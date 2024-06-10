Man who punched a woman in the face at New York event identified as millionaire banker (video)

A man who has been identified as a wealthy investment banker allegedly slugged a woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, as shown in a video that circulated over the weekend. (See video below, posted by sami.)

"This guy punched me in the face today and broke my nose and busted by friends arm," said a caption on the video, followed by, "can anyone find him?" To which internet sleuths quickly responded.

As reported by the Daily Beast, the Independent, and other news outlets, the combative gentleman was identified as 52-year-old millionaire Jonathan Kaye, a managing director at investment bank Moelis & Company who graduated from the Duke University School of Law.

"We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8," said the bank in a statement, via Daily Beast. "We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation."

And according to Bloomberg, the bank has put the man on leave while it investigates.

From Independent:

The statement did not confirm that the employee was Kaye, but a spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Independent that Kaye is the man seen in the viral video. In the clip, the woman is thrown to the floor by the force of the punch, as one onlooker unsuccessfully rushes to her aid. Other people standing nearby can also be heard calling Kaye an "a**hole" and telling him to "go f**k himself" before he walks away wearing a jacket streaked with liquid down the back. It is not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the attack. However, Kaye is heard in the video saying: "She f**king threw s**t all over me." The incident has not been reported to the NYPD. However, a spokesperson for the force told The Independent the NYPD is aware of the video.

The attack occurred in Brooklyn at the 28th annual Brooklyn Pride Multicultural Festival.

So why did your managing director Jonathan Kaye punch a black woman at Brooklyn Pride yesterday? https://t.co/XhGDv68zRR pic.twitter.com/2n8bK8JrEo — sami (@hellosami) June 9, 2024

