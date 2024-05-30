Trump doesn't realize that outside his MAGA cult, no one likes him

Disconnected from reality, pathological narcissist Donald Trump claims New York City will suffer great economic hardship because people like him.

Today, Trump offered up an utterly fantastic future where New York will lose TRILLIONS in revenue because of global solidarity with his cause. Based on nothing, completely misunderstanding New York and New Yorkers, Trump is just a smelly old man yelling at clouds.

This is a very sad day for America, the whole world is watching, and it's a very sad day for New York. I've gone through two of these trials already. It's a very, with the same kind of a judge. It's all worked. It's all rigged. The whole thing, the whole system is rigged. And we were treated very, very badly. And the outside world is watching, and the outside world is just not going to bring their business to New York. And that's going to cost the city trillions, and the state trillions and trillions of dollars. Businesses are leaving, and people are fleeing. Donald Trump

via Crooks and Liars

