Everyone hates Teslas except Tesla owners

Most Americans hold a positive view of top carmakers, especially those whose vehicles they personally own, with Toyota the most-loved at 42 percent positive and GM trailing the pack at 13 percent positive. But for one, that is: Tesla, the only brand more disliked than liked by Americans, at minus 4 percent.

That said, owners like their Teslas more than other American vehicle owners love their rides–77 percent of Tesla owners have a positive view of the company. It's not as well-liked by owners as cars from Japanese automakers Honda and Toyota, in a league of their own.

Note, though, that Tesla is the only EV-only company in Sherwood's roundup, based on numbers from YouGov, and its poor vibes may have more to do with that (and controversial chief executive Elon Musk) than the cars themselves.

According to the data, Tesla's reputation went underwater in late 2022 and has never recovered. This corresponds with Musk's takeover of popular microblogging platform Twitter, but it's not as if there aren't plenty of other reasons to find fault with the automaker.