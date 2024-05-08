Cybertruck stuck in Nantucket

There once was a Cybertruck on Nantucket

Whose owner could not drive the bucket

They saw a sand dune

Drove over, and soon

What bad luck, the truck was stuck in it!

From the Nantucket Current:

The first Tesla Cybertruck to visit Nantucket rolled off the Steamship Authority ferry Thursday afternoon. It didn't take long to make an impression.

The vehicle with Connecticut plates was first spotted by people on Main Street, where it was parked directly on a crosswalk in front of Congdon & Coleman. But that was just the beginning.

A few hours later the truck reappeared, and this time it was stuck in the sand at Eel Point. The spectacle drew a small crowd before the $80,000 (starting price) vehicle was pulled out by the new "I Pull Out Beach Towing" service.